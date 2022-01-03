Grand Strand area animal shelters faced challenges in 2021, look to grow in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hectic and challenging are words that two Grand Strand animal shelters area are using to describe 2021.

Kind Keeper Animal Rescue and Grand Strand Humane Society say they saw an increase in adoptions during the past year.

“We’ve been extremely busy all year, Leanne Dornseif, the marketing and event coordinator for Kind Keeper. “We always stay busy around here, so we’ve had almost 1000 adoptions for the year which is amazing.”

While the shelters have been busy with adoptions, they also have seen an increase in the number of animals surrendered.

“It did seem like people who were staying at home working during the pandemic, and now are going back to work, didn’t really have the time for animals that they adopted,” Jessica Wnuk, the executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society said.

Dornseif said “the phone rings off the hook every day asking us to take in more, so we always have our hands full with that.”

The goal for 2022 at Kind Keeper’s is to start building a new shelter that they’re in need of.

Grand Strand Humane Society said 2021 was a challenging year for them, too. Shelter officials had to move their animals to a new temporary location at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 because of damage to the facility on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle beach.

“Right now, our goal remains finding a piece of land where we can build our future facility,” Wnuk said. “Of course, we want to be under one roof again. Being separated with our cats in one locations, our dogs in another and our clinic in yet a third location is challenging to say the least.”

Wnuk said she is thankful for the communities help this year.

“We leaned on our community in a lot of ways, and they came through for us just like they always do, and we were able to continue our mission,” she said. “We never stopped taking in animals.”