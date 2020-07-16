Grand Strand bus service to restart fare collection on Monday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coast RTA will begin re-collecting fares on all fixed and paratransit routes on Monday.

1. Passenger facilities will remain closed to the public.

2. Passengers will now use the front door to enter all buses.

3. Passengers are encouraged to use exact change and to move quickly through the fare box zone.

4. If you do not have exact change, our fare boxes can issue a change card that can be used on future trips, and also speeds up payment.

5. All passengers are encouraged to only use our services for essential purposes and to NOT use public transit if they, or a member of their family are feeling sick.

6. Mask use is required by all of our local jurisdictions. Coast RTA drivers can provide a mask, if you need one.

7. Coast RTA strongly recommends that passengers practice social distancing while on the bus and at the bus stop, if possible.

8. We will continue to maintain a frequent and thorough cleaning protocol throughout the day.

Fare collection was suspended on April 1, 2020 in order to protect our operators. All buses now have shields and other personal protection equipment.

For more information including additional route, schedule and fares information, call 843-488-0865 or visit the website www.RideCoastRTA.com. Become a Coast RTA fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @CoastRTA.

Coast RTA recommends tracking service in real time by downloading the APP at www.CoastRTARideTracker.com.