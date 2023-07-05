MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Each year, the Fourth of July brings people from all over the country to the Grand Strand.

That means a lot more people than usual going to local restaurants, business and renting properties for the week.

One popular spot is the marshwalk in Murrells Inlet.

Al Hitchcock, the owner of Drunken Jacks in Murrells Inlet, said that although July 4th isn’t the busiest day of the year, the week itself brings in a lot of business.

“It was definitely good,” Hitchcock said. “Fourth of July is not the busiest day but the Fourth of July week is probably the busiest week. Which we experienced that on Monday, Sunday was good.”

When asked about the wait times, Hitchcock respectfully declined to answer.

“We don’t want to say,” he said while laughing. “It was over an hour and a half to two hours waiting to get in at some point.”

Ryan Swaim, the general manager of Dunes Realty, said that while it wasn’t a record-breaking year, he was still very happy with the outcome.

“The main answer to the question is it was a great week,” Swaim said. “We were 98% booked and the only thing we don’t have booked are the new properties that just came on.”

Most of the reservations are booked up to a year in advance.

Although no records were broken this year for Swaim or Hitchcock, both were very pleased with the number of people who came through the Grand Strand to celebrate the Fourth.