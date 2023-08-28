GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Many businesses along the Grand Strand are taking action to prepare for Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to hit later this week.

One of those businesses, Eagles Beachwear, on North Waccamaw Drive said they are boarding up their store, getting sandbags ready and removing every item off of the floor.

Employee Jessica Ward said the store just reopened in June because of all the flooding from Hurricane Ian. She said they are hoping for the best.

“It was bad, everything was flooded,” Ward said. “Everything was sitting in water, so we had to completely start from scratch.”

She said she had just been hired when the store was hit by Hurricane Ian.

“There was nothing in this school when I got here. There was like four racks of clothing and that was it,” Ward said.

Eagles Beachwear wasn’t the only business in the area damaged by Hurricane Ian, though.

A restaurant, Sam’s Corner, was closed for six months because of flooding damages from Hurricane Ian. This week, they are preparing for possible flooding as much as they can as well.

“If it does get bad here, we’re going to take all the equipment out on a U-Haul and put it in a storage room and then, you know, sandbags up at the doors, try to keep the doors closed,” said Michael Phipps, the general manager of Sam’s Corner. “That was one of our biggest issues last year was the storm surge. It knocked down the doors and all the water came in.”

The general manager at Dunes Realty, Ryan Swaim, said storm surge and high waters is what they worry about. He said especially because the area sits between both the marsh and the ocean.

“The water can come all the way across the peninsula and flood out the ground floors and many properties, even in storms that aren’t very severe, if it happens to coincide with a high tide or a king tide, which we do have scheduled for this week,” Swaim said.

Swaim said storms like the one that’s coming make him nervous because it’s harder to tell how big it will be and how much preparation they need.

Swaim said Hurricane Ian left three feet of water in the office. He added that during a big hurricane, they move everything upstairs and encourages other houses to do the same.

“The vast majority of houses in Garden City are elevated,” Swaim said. “They’re on driven pilings, which go 30 to 40 feet down to bed rock. There’s virtually no danger to the property itself. There can be danger to vehicles if they’re there.”

Swaim said Dunes Realty will stay in contact with its residents throughout the week. He also encourages people to stay home, stay dry and be safe.