Grand Strand businesses, non-profits partner with WBTW News13 for back-to-school donation drive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As of around 1 p.m. Monday, people have already donated four to five bags of school supplies at the J&K Home Furnishings donation site in North Myrtle Beach in News13’s Back-to-School Donation Drive.

“We’re making sure that they have school supplies when they get to school, so they can have what they need to study,” said Help 4 Kids volunteer Edie Nanick.

Nanick says Help 4 Kids, another organization partnering with News13 for the donation drive, anticipates they’ll need enough donations to help at least 2,500 kids with school supplies this year.

“First of all, we weren’t even sure the schools were going to open, but now we’ve heard that they’re going to open on September 8th, so it’s a rush now to get the supplies out to them,” said Nanick.

The drive is a partnership between News13 and several local businesses and non-profits, like Elko Spas, Billiards & Pools and Florence Toyota.

“News13 has been so supportive of our organization,” said Nanick. “Whenever we have something going on, they’re there to help us out.”

J&K Home Furnishings has six different locations along the Grand Strand you can donate supplies at.

“This is our chance to partner and give back to the community, helping with Help 4 Kids and Backpack Buddies as we go into this uncertain school year,” said donation site host John Hanna.

For Edie Nanick, who’s been volunteering for help for kids for almost a decade, it’s a great opportunity to give back.

“I was very fortunate in life, and was able to get what I needed in life. So, I retired, and I thought, time for me to give back and make sure that people that need something get what they need,” she said.

Hanna says their furniture store wants to give back to the community that’s supported them amid the pandemic.

“During this pandemic, the community has really come together supporting us as a company, and shopping local,” he said.