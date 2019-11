MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Sunday is the last day to check out Grand Strand Comic Con.

The 2nd annual event is at the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet. It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

There will be special guests, more than 100 vendors, gaming, artists, food trucks and many other attractions.

Tickets are $12 and are available online or at the door.