‘All cultures, all people, all walks of life’: Juneteenth celebrations take place across the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Burgess Community Center in Horry county held its ‘Juneteenth Freedom Celebration’ in honor of the day all enslaved African Americans received the news of freedom in 1865.

“We have come out to celebrate in the community, in the Burgess community, because our ancestors were here on these grounds as well and we just want to bring everybody together and unity to have some fun,” event coordinator, Ebony Allen-Myers said.

This comes after President Joe Biden signed a bill that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free two months after the confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the emancipation proclamation freed slaves in the southern states.

But the celebration didn’t end there. The city of Myrtle Beach Neighborhood Services Department presented a ‘Juneteenth Celebration” at Charlie’s Place on Carver Street where everyone got to learn about African-American history.

“Celebrate our heritage, our culture and to really come together in conversation about how we can move forward but do it together,” director of neighborhood services, Cookie Goings said.

Goings said it’s important to work together as a community and said it is special feeling that Juneteenth has become a national holiday.

“All cultures, all people, all walks of life regardless of anything. Race is important but it’s not important. It is a willing heart, a willing mind a willing spirit for people to come together because we were created to co-exist,” Goings said.