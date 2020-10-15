Grand Strand consignment shop works to keep up after losing 70% of customers amid pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Consignment company ThredUp reports that the secondhand retail shopping market is set to hit $64 billion over the next five years, despite shops losing customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners of one Horry County consignment shop said they’ve had to restructure their business model to make up for losing 70% of their customers.

“We’ve had a very hard time actually making things work,” said Classy Consignments owner Ashley Clark.

Clark says they’re only getting six or so customers a day due to the pandemic’s economic toll, a decrease triggered by some customers not shopping, concerned the swapping of items may spread COVID-19.

“We’ve had to completely change the way we do business,” Clark said.

Clark said the clothes she gets from consignees are quarantined in a climate-controlled storage unit and sanitized before they’re put back on the rack.

Clark usually gets 60-80 people consignees bringing their clothes, shoes and jewelry in hopes others will buy the items so they, and the store, can get a 50% cut of cash each from the sale.

Consignment company ThredUp reports that 50% of people are cleaning out their closets more than they were pre-COVID-19.

To limit the spread of COVID-19 in their shop, Clark says they’ve partnered with big consignment stores in cities like Charlotte, expanding how they get consignments, giving them more time to quarantine and sanitize items.

Although, the store has gotten more foot traffic lately from shoppers traveling in to the nearby RV parks.

“You don’t need to be reactive, you need to be proactive, and so when I buy something from a consignment store, I know I’m going to take it home and I’m going to wash it, and I’m going to put it in disinfectant,” said shopper Shea Mumford, who traveled from Indian Trail, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach.

But, Classy Consignments isn’t the only one out of nearly 20 consignment shops across the Grand Strand affected negatively.

“Small businesses are bread and butter,” said Clark. “We have a store in our strip center, maybe three or four doors down, that closed this past month.”

For now, Clark says there’s uncertainty when there will be economic relief.