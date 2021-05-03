Grand Strand construction company struggles to find workers; supply cost increasing

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — New homes are being built every day across the Grand Strand.

Owner of Beverly Homes, Forest Beverly said he has an increase in construction.

“It’s one of the busier times but we are facing some difficulties. I would say labor shortages is a big one and material cost. It really caught us the last couple of months but there still continues to be a demand with people wanting to move to the area,” Beverly said.

His company is still building homes in a neighborhood in Surfside Beach. He said his sub-contractors struggle to find people wanting to work. They’re offering incentives like guaranteed hours and pay.

“I know those rates are going up so we are seeing that on our end,” Beverly said.

With demand continuing to increase, he expects the hiring issue to get worse.

“Sub-contractors are competing for those laborers to do different tasks on the job so it’s definitely a shortage that we are definitely having to do deal with,” Beverly said.

On top of the worker shortage, builders are also dealing with a shortage of lumber and other materials like windows and PVC pipes.

“I think we are going to continue to see some growth,” Beverly said. “We just let people know we are in a different time and we are trying to figure out things and move forward.”

Beverly also said he has noticed a trend of people wanting to move into bigger home. He also said labor and material is what is driving up the price of homes in the area.

The National Association of Home Builders says wood costs alone are adding $24,000 to the price of a new house.