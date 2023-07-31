MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — As the summer heat shows no signs of letting up, many of us seek relief by heading to the water.

But doctors and medical officials are warning against a danger, invisible to the human eye in the water — that in extreme cases has led to death.

That danger they are warning about is a bacteria called Vibrio.

Vibrio bacteria thrives in warmer salt and brackish waters, causing more infections during May through October.

In July, three people died from Vibrio infections in North Carolina.

People can get a Vibrio infection from eating raw or undercooked seafood or through an open wound.

Dr. Sean Nguyen with Tidelands Health said because the bacteria is not easily identified with routine testing, many cases go unreported.

“Many times, we don’t know we have the Vibrio infection — if we do have it at all,” Nguyen said. “Most of us just say ‘I had some bad food,’ and pass it right through. Sometimes we think it’s often underreported.”

General symptoms after ingesting the bacteria include diarrhea, abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills.

Most symptoms begin within 24 hours and can last up to four days. The CDC said Vibriosis causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses every year in the US.

More than half of those illnesses are estimated to be the result of eating contaminated food.

“Most individuals have a low-risk because our immune systems are strong,” Nguyen said. “We can go and have a cut or eat things and just pass it, but it’s usually people who are at-risk with a medical condition who have a weaker immune system that we really see the susceptibility to.”

Staff members at Clapback Seafood and Sandwiches in Murrells Inlet said keeping an eye on reports is how they make sure their seafood is as fresh and uncontaminated as possible.

“Everything is top quality, we haven’t had any concern whatsoever,” said Berry Brunk.

There have been no reported infections in South Carolina this year.

Since 2007, the CDC has monitored all reported Vibriosis cases, which they say causes about 100 deaths per year in the US.