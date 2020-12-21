Grand Strand families continue tradition of working in funeral homes, but worry about younger generations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Steve McMillan is never off the clock. He works days. And nights. And Christmas.

“Death never takes a holiday,” he said.

McMillan is the founder and owner of McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory in Myrtle Beach. Around since 1978, it’s a first-generation, family-owned funeral home, run by him and his son, Lee.

Like McMillan-Small, most funeral homes tend to be family-run, passing from one generation to the next. That’s changing, however, as younger generations decide they don’t want to be involved in a time-consuming job that requires them to always be on call.

“There has been many times that I’ve sat to have a meal with my son or family, and the telephone rings, and the hospital says, ‘We just lost someone here, and they are wanting you,’ and if it is someone you know really, really well, you just jump up and go,” he said.

If someone wants a funeral on Christmas Eve, for example, McMillan said that requires him to work on Christmas.

McMillan became interested in the profession after his father died of a heart attack. His father’s friends worked at a funeral home, and McMillan started spending time there, joining the crew as they took people to the hospital, nursing homes and trips to Charleson.

“I kind of grew up in it, starting as a teenager, and it is something that I enjoy doing and helping people,” he said. “It is a very rewarding business when you are able to be with someone at their lowest moments when they lost their mother, or their spouse or unfortunately their children.”

Long history, uncertain future

Founded in 1924 in Conway, Latimer’s Funeral Home was created by the late George Latimer Sr. to fulfill an unmet need in its community.

“There was no Black funeral home in the area, and he felt the need to open a Black facility, because I think at the time people were having to be embalmed at a white funeral home and then having services elsewhere,” said George Latimer, Jr., the home’s funeral director.

Today, the business is run by George Latimer Jr., his brother Martin and their mother Edna.

The senior Latimer went on to marry Edna in the 1960s, a few decades after he founded the funeral home. He had his sons while in his 60s.

The brothers began working in the business in the 1980s, after the junior Latimer said he was “drafted” into the business. Latimer, who has a degree in music, said he felt there was a need to help out the family-run funeral home.

The unpredictableness of the industry makes it hard for him to plan. Vacations are rare, and so are true holidays off. That schedule, he said, makes it an unattractive job for younger generations.

“This is definitely a business you don’t want to be in,” Latimer said. “It’s a full-time, around the clock business.”

He grew up around it. Boys, especially, he said, become involved because they often move caskets and wash the cars. He said it’s no different than being raised around any other family trade.

“It’s one of the businesses that people grow up in, and, as they grow up in the business, they know it, because it has been their whole life,” he said. “So it has been pretty common that people continue on in the business, if it’s a family business, because some times you are going to help out and work in the funeral home.”

The businesses become fixtures in their communities, with locals remembering who guided them after the death of a family member. Latimer’s Funeral Home, especially, Latimer said, is known because it’s been in Conway for more than 90 years.

Decades later, Latimer’s Funeral Home still provides a place where Black funeral culture is understood.

“Blacks have always mourned differently than whites,” Latimer said. “Blacks, they are heavy mourners. They cry and yell and fall down and do that at services. Where white funeral homes, I see over the years, they are typically quieter-mourning funerals.”

Black funerals also tend to be longer, lasting a handful of hours and turning into all-day events, something Latimer said white-owned funeral homes that host more than one funeral a day might not be expecting.

As for his own children, Latimer said it’s still unknown if they’ll be interested in taking over. He doesn’t want to pressure them into joining the business.

“I don’t want them to say, ‘I ended up in a job I didn’t want to actually do,’” he said.