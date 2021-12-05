Grand Strand family decks out their home with more than 200,000 lights

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Holiday lights are a tradition for many, including one family in the Grand Strand that spent the past month decking out their house with hundreds of thousands of lights.

When the sun sets in Horry County, it’s showtime for the Weavers, who have 209,000 Christmas lights covering their home for a one-of-a-kind holiday light show.

“We have the house set up to music…and then we have a helicopter that drops six presents down in the backyard,” Don Weaver said. “Then, there’s three trees that dance to the music, and they have 6,000 lights each on them, and that’s what everybody really likes.”

It all started in 2010 with the idea of entertaining the neighbors. Back then there were only about 42,000 lights. Little did Don Weaver know that one idea would lead to hundreds, sometimes even thousands of people, standing in front of his home in awe.

“My wife asked me, ‘why don’t you do Christmas lights for the kids?’ I said, ‘my kids are grown’ and she said, ‘well, I’m talking about the 70 kids in this neighborhood.”

Weaver said the lights are programmed to 24 songs with several different scenes surrounding the house. Putting up the lights no simple task. Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1, he said they worked 10 to 12 hours a day hanging up the hundreds of thousands of lights.

“We’ve had nothing but great compliments, and people are really nice, but there’s a lot of work that goes into it,” Weaver said. “But I enjoyed every night. I’m out there talking to people every night.”

To see the lights in person, Weaver invites anyone who can to stop by the house at 534 Pine Avenue, across from the Garden City Baptist Church.