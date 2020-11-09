Grand Strand Health breaks ground on $10M Carolina Forest ER

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Health is excited to break ground on a new ER coming to the Carolina Forest area.

The full-service emergency room, named Carolina Forest ER, is being built at 2101 Oakheart Road near the Hwy 501 side of Carolina Forest.

The total cost of this project is $10 million. The ER’s anticipated completion is summer 2021.

The 10-bed, 11,000 square foot facility will be licensed by the State of South Carolina as an ER and gives Carolina Forest residents and visitors another option to be seen and treated 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

The emergency room will be staffed by a team of board-certified emergency physicians, as well as specially-trained nurses and staff. “Expanding our services to the Carolina Forest area helps us provide emergency care in a more convenient location for these residents,” said Mark Sims, CEO of Grand Strand Health. “We currently see more than 6,000 patients from the Carolina Forest area and look forward to caring for them closer to home.”

“We are proud to be the selected contractor to help HCA expand their footprint in the Grand Strand area,” says Paul Mashburn, CEO of Mashburn Construction. “Our vision of ‘building better communities’ directly ties into impactful projects such as this, and we are grateful to continue our strong partnership with HCA Healthcare into the future.”