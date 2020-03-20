Grand Strand Health restricts all visitors with limited exceptions

MYRTLE BEACH SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Health has decided to restrict all visitors with limited exceptions for their healthcare facilities during the coronavirus outbreak.

Effective 7 p.m. Friday, Grand Strand Health facilities will be restricting visitors according to the following guidelines:

Only patients seeking care will be allowed into the facility.

All patients must enter through the ER entrance off Hwy 17 Bypass, 24/7.

No visitors or patients will be allowed to enter the Main Entrance at any time.

Family meetings and discharge instructions should occur virtually via phone, video, FaceTime, etc.

Specific exceptions to the visitor restrictions include:

Laboring mothers will be allowed one visitor/support person

Children under 18 who are patients will be allowed one parent/guardian

Visitation for end-of-life situations are an exception

“We know these are decisions that deeply impact our patients and their families as well as our team,” states Tiffany Keys, Chief Nursing Officer. “Our first priority is safety for everyone, and we thank our community and, especially, our patients’ loved ones for their understanding during this time.”

These restrictions will be in place at Grand Strand Medical Center, South Strand Medical Center, North Strand ER, and Carolina Forest Imaging Center.