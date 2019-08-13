Grand Strand Health to offer accessible prenatal care

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Health opened a new practice to offer accessible prenatal care for mothers with the potential of a high-risk pregnancy.

The practice is the first advanced prenatal care in the Horry County area, eliminating 100 miles women had to drive to Florence or Charleston to receive high-level care.

Improving health of the future generation starts with improving a mother’s access to prenatal care, one of the most important factors to staying healthy during months of pregnancy.

Ten percent of pregnancies are high risk, however, with expert care 95 percent of these cases result in healthy babies.

High-risk pregnancy factors can be caused by a number of factors including hypertension, diabetes, genetic history, or age.

The new practice offers advanced ultrasound service and testing among other specialized services that go beyond basic testing to provide details of a baby’s developing brain and heart.

“We meet with the patient, formulate a plan with the patient, we formulate and educate them as to why that plan is important. We meet with their OB-GYN to create a plan that can improve their pregnancy outcomes,” Dr. Christopher Robinson said.

The practice provides first time access in the region, individual care, and opportunity to improve South Carolina’s pregnancy health statistics.