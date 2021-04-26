Myrtle Beach area hospitals ordering less doses of vaccine with declining appointments

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Vaccine appointments are on the decline statewide and some Grand Strand hospitals are ordering less doses.

This week Tidelands Health is scaling back on orders for the first time.

“We definitely are seeing declines in the number of appointments every single week and last week was the worst week so far,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer.

Resetar said current appointments are less than half of appointments scheduled in March. DHEC’s latest data shows vaccine providers statewide are administering between 80-85% of current first dose inventory. That number was more than 95% in March.

“That means we have some excess [supply],” Resetar said.

Hospitals like Tidelands Health and Conway Medical Center now offer walk-in appointments. Officials say their built up supply can help vaccinate day-of patients.

“We still have been requesting one to two trays per week. First and second doses. A tray is what? About 1,170 doses and we have been receiving that,” said Allyson Floyd, spokesperson for Conway Medical Center.

Officials say state vaccine orders continue to be fulfilled, but people aren’t signing up in the numbers they once were.

“We’re not worried about not having vaccine. We are absolutely confident about that. We’re seeing other providers across the state dropping back their orders. We’ve been conscious about whether we could take more than our normal vaccination, normal allocation. We’re just not seeing the demand yet,” Resetar said.

Resetar said the Grand Strand is inching towards herd immunity with half of the Horry and Georgetown county populations being vaccinated.

“We’re probably 52% in Georgetown County and 50% in Horry County. We’d love to see those numbers closer to 70%, so we can all be a little more confident about what it looks like this summer,” Resetar said.

Tidelands Health encourages patients to take advantage of vaccine availability with no wait time.