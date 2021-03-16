Grand Strand Humane Society asking for fosters, adoptions after nearly 30 cats brought in from one location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand Humane Society is asking for help for fosters and adoptions after nearly 30 cats were brought in from one location, according to the humane society.

In addition to 29 cats and kittens, a large dog was also removed from the location, the humane society said. No information about where exactly the animals were brought in from was immediately available.

The humane society said it is completely full.

Anyone willing to foster or foster-to-adopt a cat is asked to text 860-944-3940 for more information.