Grand Strand Humane Society having no luck finding building to relocate to

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Humane Society (GSHS) needs to temporarily relocate and has had no luck finding a building to move to.

The humane society has reached out to nearly 100 properties and have come up empty-handed. The shelter is looking for a climate-controlled building at least 5,000 square feet, but they’re willing to take anything, Executive Director Jess Wnuk said.

“The nature of what we would be using the building for is a turn-off for some landlords — having animals in the building — and then of course we have to look at zoning and it’s going to be a short-term lease,” Wnuk said.

The relocation is necessary for remediation of the current building. The GSHS needs to have a temporary location for at least 30 days while the work is done.

“Our facility has served us well over the past 20 years and it has been a true safe haven for tens of thousands of animals in need,” the shelter said in a press release. “In more recent years, the building has begun to deteriorate significantly and in an effort to keep it a safe and healthy place for our animals and team, the City of Myrtle Beach has elected to perform some remediation work that will require an immediate evacuation for a minimum of 30 days.”

The shelter is currently looking for space nearby to house all regular shelter operations for whatever period of time they are unable to be in their current facility.

“It can definitely be discouraging, but we are going to stay positive,” Wnuk said.

City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said the staff and board can request extra time and worst case scenario, the remediation work can still be done while the building is occupied, but that will make the effort take longer.

The original deadline was Sunday, but Wnuk said they now have until Aug. 15.

Anyone with information on a location is asked to contact Wnuk at grandstrandhumanesociety@gmail.com. People can also help by fostering animals and also making donations, as the humane society will now have to pay for a lease in addition to normal operating costs.

The community is asked to keep stray animals as fosters until the humane society can get back in the current building. But they’re still taking in animals from police and animal control.

Over the weekend, 20 cats and kittens and 23 dogs were adopted.