Grand Strand Humane Society, Medieval Times pair up for Adoption Day at the Castle

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society and Medieval Times of Myrtle Beach teamed up Sunday for an adoption event.
Adoption Day at the Castle was held Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Adoptable animals were there as well as raffles, a photo booth and meet and greets with the Knights and Queen.
Grand Strand Humane Society has several other upcoming events, including:
- Liberty Oyster Roast on Mar. 7
- Sparks Toyota Adoption Event Mar. 14
- Gatsby Gala Apr. 25
You can lean more about GSHS here.
