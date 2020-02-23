Grand Strand Humane Society, Medieval Times pair up for Adoption Day at the Castle

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society and Medieval Times of Myrtle Beach teamed up Sunday for an adoption event.

Adoption Day at the Castle was held Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Adoptable animals were there as well as raffles, a photo booth and meet and greets with the Knights and Queen.

Grand Strand Humane Society has several other upcoming events, including:

  • Liberty Oyster Roast on Mar. 7
  • Sparks Toyota Adoption Event Mar. 14
  • Gatsby Gala Apr. 25

You can lean more about GSHS here.

