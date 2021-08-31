Grand Strand Humane Society moves into new temporary location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After nearly two months of searching for a temporary facility, the Grand Strand Humane Society has finally found a new temporary location in the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

“We feel welcome, we feel like they want us here so it’s been awesome,” said Abby Lockard, director of community outreach at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

In July, the animal shelter was told by the City of Myrtle Beach to temporarily relocate due to a pest infestation and building repairs.

“There were a lot of maybe’s, no’s, and then finally one came through so it was definitely an exhausting process,” Lockard said.

The new facility is located across from Carolina Pottery in suite N210. It includes an open space for the dogs and a back room for the cats. There’s also enough space for the public to come in, look around and possibly adopt.

“It’s in a populated area, so we may be able to see more people, have the animals get more exposure and just get the word out there that we have animals here and walk them through,” she said.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach this is a temporary fix. They plan to address the pest issue and make minor repairs. They said it’s not a full renovation but rather an interim emergency measure.

“Seeing people care especially in a time like this is just such a blessing,” Lockard said.

The Grand Strand Humane Society is set to re-open to the public at their new location on Sept. 4 at noon.