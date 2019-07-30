Grand Strand Humane Society receives $5,000 to help with Sophie’s recovery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A $5,000 check was donated to the Grand Strand Humane Society Monday to help aid the recovery of a malnourished 9-month-old german shepherd.

“Sophie” was found starving, dehydrated and covered in sores in a Myrtle Beach motel room in June. Myrtle Beach police officers discovered Sophie locked in a cage at a Suburban Extended Stay hotel after someone complained about a strong odor coming from a room.

Chris Sauber was arrested and charged in connection to Sophie’s case. He bonded out of jail shortly after his arrest on a $10,000 bond.

A chicken bog fundraiser was held at Hot Now Burger on July 22 to benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society in Sophie’s honor. More than 215 plates were sold at the three-hour event.

On Monday, the Grand Strand Humane Society was presented with a $5,000 check from Hot Now Burger and Mollies Morsels. The money, according to organizers, was raised over a month long period specifically for the german shepherd.

Staff at the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital say Sophie’s recovery is nothing short of a miracle. They say her wounds are 90-95 percent healed and she is walking well. Sophie is expected to be ready to find her “furever family” in a few weeks. The Grand Strand Humane Society will be overseeing her adoption process.