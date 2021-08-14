Grand Strand Humane Society sending hundreds of animals to shelters across U.S. before moving to temporary home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Humane Society is working with multiple shelters across the country to transport hundreds of animals as officials continue their search for a new, temporary location.

“We do it every day when we send animals to adoptive homes, but sending them to another rescue center is a different story,” Elise Hoover, the shelter manager at the Grand Strand Humane Society, said.

The animal shelter is being forced to temporarily relocate because of a pest infestation and building repairs.

“A lot of places that we worked with in the past and other places have opened up space for us to be able to send the animal because were having to relocate they realize that we definitely need the help right now,” Hoover said.

In the past month, the shelter transported about 150 cats and dogs to different parts of the coutry. On Saturday alone, 18 dogs and eight cats were sent to Georgia.

“We’re trying to have as few animals as possible when we move to our temporary facility,” Hoover said.

Hoover said the process for transporting animals is quite simple. They load up a van with transport carriers and a trusted volunteer drives the animals to the new shelter’s location.

“The entire rescue community has really stepped up for us, and it’s a great feeling to have that support system there,” she said.

Although there’s no definite answer yet on a temporary location yet, the goal is to be back on Mr. Joe White Avenue in the future.

“The plan is to return to this facility after renovations are done and then go from there,” Hoover said.