Grand Strand Humane Society waives adoption fees to ease overcrowding

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend to help find at least 150 animals loving homes.

The shelter is putting on the event to help ease overcrowding, a problem employees say is normal during the summer.

“You’d be surprised at how many dogs get dumped, and then people are on vacation so we don’t have as many adopters, so these events are very important to the shelter and the community,” James Young, enrichment coordinator for the Grand Strand Humane Society said.

Many animals like ‘Zeb’ the pit bull went home with new owners on Saturday.

“We came in yesterday to meet the dogs, and as soon as we got to the cage, he came to us immediately, so we knew Zeb was the one to go home,” George Decamp, the man who adopted Zeb said.

Decamp says The Grand Strand Humane Society rescued Zeb from a kill shelter in Horry County in January 2018, and he has been in their care ever since.

“These poor dogs, you see them everyday, people just abandoning their dogs and stuff like that, so we wanted to help out this event,” Decamp said.

Shelter staff and Decamp both agree all animals deserve to find a loving home, just like Zeb.

“They say a dog is a man’s best friend, you know they’re family. That’s my kids,” Decamp said. “We figured it was time for Zeb to get a good home with a good family, so now Zeb is going home finally.”

The Grand Strand Humane Society will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the adoption event.

Staff say they have to clear at least 150 spaces until they are able to accept any more animals into the shelter.

