HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Humane Society pulled its application for a proposed new facility along River Oaks Drive during Tuesday night’s county council meeting.

The director of the humane society, Jess Wnuk, said she hoped to get approval from residents for the new facility.

Horry County councilman Dennis Disabato said that he was not against the humane society, but that ultimately had had to side with the members of his district who were largely opposed to the rezoning.

The humane society said they wanted more time to talk to councilmembers and try to get something to work out.

Disabato also made a claim to help the humane society in finding a suitable location.