HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Humane Society is working to get approval from some Carolina Forest residents regarding their proposed new facility along River Oaks.

Jess Wnuk, the director of Grand Strand Humane Society, said the way they have been operating is not sustainable.

“We have been operating under emergency conditions for the last 18 months. That is not something that’s feasible to continue,” Wnuk said.

The humane society has been looking for a permanent home since 2021 after dealing with overcrowding and a pest infestation at its Myrtle Beach location.

“Grand Strand Humane Society takes in approximately 2,500 animals every year, and we help thousands more all over Orange County,” Wnuk said. “Without this new facility, the results could be catastrophic for Orange County.”

The humane society is looking to build a 38,000 square-foot facility along River Oaks Drive. The new facility would include dog and cat kennels, an outdoor area and a veterinary clinic.

The undeveloped piece of land sits between the Waterway Palms and Carolina Waterway Planation communities. Those who live near the proposed site raised noise, traffic, property value depreciation and smell concerns.

“Our concern is that they’re trying to put . . . the animal shelter in a residential neighborhood,” said William Snyder, a resident.

Wnuk said over the last few weeks they have been speaking with residents and mailing flyers to calm their concerns.

“We know that the building that we have designed with our amazing architectural firm and our engineers is something that no one is going to have to worry about in these nearby neighborhoods,” she said. “They will not hear our dogs, they will not smell any odors. It’s going to be a beautiful facility that these communities can be proud of.”

Horry County councilman Dennis Disabato, who represents district 3 where the facility would be located, said he told the applicant that they would need to get the support of the community before he could approve the zoning amendment for the new facility.

Wnuk did ask the council to defer the proposal so they could have more time to meet with residents and discuss their concerns, but it was denied.

Disabato told News13 it will probably not pass first reading.