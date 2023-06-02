SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand man who won $2 million on a lottery ticket credits good luck and good timing for his win, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said the man stopped into the Circle K store at 501 Highway. 17 N. to play the lottery. The clerk handed him two $20 lottery tickets, but he only had enough cash to purchase one.

He played the ticket he purchased and won $20, the lottery said. He then used the money he won to purchase the other $20 ticket and that led to him winning $2 million.

“I was in the perfect place at the perfect time,” the winner said in a news release. “I’m so thankful it happened.”

The man plans to invest his money, according to the release.

The winner of the ticket beat the 1 in 1,245,000 odds to leave five more top prizes of $2 million remaining in the Fastest Road to $2,000,000 game.

The Circle K that sold the winning ticket will receive a commission of $20,000.