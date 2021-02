FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand Medical Center’s vaccine clinic that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed after its weekly vaccine shipment wasn’t received.

The hospital hopes to reschedule the clinic as soon as the shipment is received. It hopes to reschedule the clinic for Friday or Saturday.

