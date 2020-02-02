Grand Strand Medical hosts health fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Medical Center hosted its 39th annual Health Fair Saturday at the Coastal Grand Mall.

Over 1,200 blood draws were performed for community members, according to Chief Medical Officer of Grand Strand Health Dr. Andrew Schwartz.

More 200 Grand Strand Health volunteers and colleagues offered additional screening and health education throughout the morning.

