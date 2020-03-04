Grand Strand Medical limits entrances, visitation to protect from coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Medical Center will limit public entrances and visitation to protect patients, guests and caregivers from the coronavirus.

The hospital announced effective noon Wednesday entrances to only the emergency room and main entrance of Grand Strand Medical Center will be open. The hospital has not received any patients who have tested positive for coronavirus.

People will be screened at the entrances with a list of basic questions to help ensure those who might spread the virus get the care they need while not exposing others.

Visitation will be limited to no more than two guests over the age of 12 between 7 am to 9 pm.

The hospital asks people not to visit if they:

Have a fever

Have a cough or shortness of breath and have traveled outside the US in the past 14 days

Have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19

“For many people, COVID-19 will present very similarly to the flu and they will recover safely at home with rest and fluids,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Schwartz.

“Those at highest risk are the elderly and immunosuppressed. The best protection right now is hand washing, covering your cough and avoiding large groups of people.”