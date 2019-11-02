Grand Strand Medical welcomes Halloween babies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Medical is welcoming some new ‘pumpkins’ into the patch.

The hospital released these photos of some of their newest arrivals, all decked out in jack-o-lantern onesies. They were all born on Halloween, except one, who was born the day before.

Their names are Rakovia, Luna, Rasheed, Brodhi, Riley and River.

