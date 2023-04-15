MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Model Railroaders Club is hosting its annual model train show on Saturday and Sunday at the Inlet Square Mall.

It’s been 13 years since Grand Strand Model Railroaders Club hosted its first model train show on the Grand Strand.

In 1986, six model train enthusiasts came together to start the club, which now has more than 70 members.

“I started with my sister’s set, which was a pre-war metal set and I used to take that out in the backyard and run it through the dirt,” Robert Collins said. “Needless to say, I got in trouble. I got my first real set in 1957. I still have that set.”

Another club member, Bill Blackburn, said he also still has some of those first train sets. He continues to work on them.

“My grandfather was an engineer on the Pennsylvania Railroad outside of Pittsburgh,” Blackburn said. “My dad came home from World War II and he started collecting trains. In 1946 or 7, somewhere around there, we got our first train set.”

John Conley and Charlie Haaf brought their vintage trains, repair and mechanic talents, and their love of trains and the rich history that comes with it all.

“Grew up on a railroad,” Conley said. “My grandfather was an engineer. And it got in my blood and I never lost it.”

Nicole Zableski and her son Jake came from Summerville.

“We get rolling stock so he can continue his collection just like his grandfather did,” Zableski said.

The excitement for the model trains has no age limit.

“You see the adults that come in and you see the childhood come out,” said Richard Dilscher, a member of the club.

“If you play with the trains, you don’t get old,” Conley said.