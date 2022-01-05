Grand Strand, Pee Dee communities investing in sports facilities

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Loris plans to invest in its recreation area as it works to grow sports tourism.

In recent years, Loris has hosted many tournaments, which leaders say have benefitted the community.

“It’s tremendous for the city,” Mayor Harrelson said. “Everybody’s business goes up. Our drug stores. Our food establishments.”

Harrelson hopes to build on that by expanding the city’s recreation complex along Heritage Road with another 38 acres.

“Build a gym for basketball and volleyball,” Harrelson said. “And some soccer fields and football fields. Two or three of those. And three or four basketball and softball fields.”

In addition to that, the mayor also wants to see a walking trail. He hopes to close on the property by the end of March. The land itself will cost about $150,000.

“I’m just tremendously excited about this project,” he said.

Many other communities across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions are also investing in sports. Darlington is working on plans for a sports complex along Harry Byrd Highway.

The city of Florence is set to finish an $18 million complex this year behind the Florence Tennis Center. The new complex will include the Carolina Bank Field, a new home for the Florence Flamingos, plus space for youth leagues.

“Now, we’ll have additional fields that we can bring even more teams to,” Chuck Pope, the city’s public works director, said. “[It will] help our restaurants, hotels and the hospitality industry in the process.”