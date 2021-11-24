Grand Strand, Pee Dee hotels busy amid holiday travel rush

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A lot of people are expected to be hitting the road — or the airport — for this Thanksgiving holiday, which could mean big business for hotels across the area.

Expedia recently listed Myrtle Beach on its list of Top 10 Thanksgiving week travel destinations.

“This week, we have a lot of people coming in,” Nyquajhia White, who works at the Yachtsman on Ocean Boulevard, said. “Today, actually, being that Thanksgiving is tomorrow, we have a lot of check ins. So people are coming in to travel to Myrtle Beach for the holidays to be with their families.”

AAA Carolinas expects about 750,000 South Carolinians to travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said last week hotel occupancy levels for the holiday look strong, with each day for Thanksgiving weekend over 65%.

Hotels in the Pee Dee are noticing a boost, too.

“Right now, all six of our properties are staying at about an 85%occupancy,” Regional Director of Sales and Marketing with High-Rise Hotels Jenny Hunt said. “We are projected to sell out through the weekend starting [Wednesday.]”

Hunt said many people are coming to Florence for Black Friday and others are stopping on the way to their Thanksgiving destinations.

“It is so exciting to see people out excited about coming to the area, excited about traveling again,” Hunt said. “It’s very, very refreshing after the last two years we’ve had.”