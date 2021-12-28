Grand Strand pet advocates try to educate people before they adopt

HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Humane Society saw more adoption applications in December than during any other month in 2021, with many people giving pets to their loved ones.

However, they often do so without thinking about the time and energy it takes to care for an animal, officials said.

The Grand Strand Humane Society and the Kind Keeper Animal Rescue do their best to make sure adopted pets are going to a “forever” home. Volunteers and employees talk with potential adopters about their lifestyle and finances so they can be matched with the best pet for them.

The Grand Strand Humane Society also provides information on its website about its adoption procedures and how to become a volunteer at the shelter. Kind Keeper Animal Rescue also has information on its website about adopting, donating and volunteering.

Representatives of both organizations said they are always looking for donations and volunteers.