CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Local roofing contractors hosted a “Second chance at life” fundraiser to help Alexis Prue, wife of former News13 sports anchor Andrew Prue, as she continues to recover from cardiac arrest in January.

The fundraising event happened inside the historic Peanut Warehouse in Conway. The location holds a special place in the Prue’s hearts, as it’s where they got married just two years ago.

Several Grand Strand roofing companies came together to support a fellow roofing family and sponsor Alexis Prue’s fundraiser.

Alexis Prue suffered cardiac arrest in Jacksonville, Florida, in January at the Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game.

Her heart stopped beating for three minutes before she was taken to the ICU and put into a medically-induced coma for 47 days.

“It’s been a crazy year, it started off as crazy as it could get but we stayed positive through it all and we got through day by day, that’s how we’ve been getting by,” said Tiffany Brown, Alexis’s sister.

Her husband, Andrew, and their 19-month-old daughter, India, stayed with her. They were away from their home in Myrtle Beach for 15 weeks as Alexis fought to stay alive.

Alexis Prue was in and out of hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Now, she is back home where she continues to work through outpatient rehab, but still needs full-time care.

Andrew is the sole provider for their family, but remains out of work indefinitely to take care of Alexis.

The money raised Sunday night will help the family take care of medical bills and daily expenses that have quickly added up through this difficult situation.

To donate to the Prue family, click here.