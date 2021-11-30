Myrtle Beach shipping store urges people to send holiday gifts early

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you have gifts to send in the mail for the holidays, you may want to think about getting them sent soon.

Steve Cockerham, who owns the Mail Room in Myrtle Beach recommends his customers send things out sooner that normal. He expects more shipments to go out next week.

“Hopefully they’ll be listening and thinking of coming in a week early and giving their package a little more of a buffer to get there on time for the holiday,” Cockerham said.

Cockerham hopes that buffer will help to accommodate any potential delays, which he says are possible this season.

“It’s not uncommon for there to be a shortage of postal workers as well as UPS drivers and people handling the packages,” Cockerham said. “So we’ve already seen delays because of that throughout the year. So now with the volume increasing with the holiday, it’s going to get amplified.”

UPS said there aren’t delays right now in South Carolina. Carrier companies are preparing for a big year with high volumes. FedEx expects to deliver 100 million more shipments than it did in 2019. USPS meanwhile anticipates delivering up to 950 million packages this season. The post office is hiring thousands of seasonal positions, and leasing extra space to keep up.

Here are the mail by dates from USPS: