Grand Strand shopping centers packed over holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you used the holiday weekend to get some shopping done, you’re apparently not the only one.

Grand Strand shopping centers were busy, despite the picture-perfect weather.

The Tanger Outlets had some major sales that shoppers took advantage of during a block party put on for Labor Day.

“It allows the customers to stay at the center all day,” general manager Lexi Harris said. “We have food. We have entertainment. And I think it makes people want to stay and have a good time.”

That’s an experience people can’t get online, Harris said. If Labor Day is any indication, Tanger managers are confident for what’s to come during the holiday season.

“I think last year everyone was easing back into it,” Harris said. “And as you can see with all the customers walking around, everyone is ready to go back shopping.”

At the Coastal Grand Mall, one store reported double the typical foot traffic over the holiday weekend.

“Just out shopping,” Miranda O’Brian said. “Doing some shopping, getting some baseball gloves, coming out and checking out the deals…Support the local businesses, get out and see people, interactions, instead of just Amazon.”

Mall managers told News13 in a statement they were expecting solid sales out of the weekend as the mall sees a recovery from 2020.

Four new retailers have recently opened at the mall, including Conrad Farms Gourmet Gifts.

“A lot of people are looking for an alternative to the traditional retail,” owner Michael Conrad said. “And I feel like we’re able to give them that. We work with a lot of people who are in the local area.”