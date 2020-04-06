Green Sea man ID’d as person killed after car ran off road, struck ditch, overturned in Horry Co.

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A Green Sea man has been identified as the person killed after a car ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned in Horry County over the weekend.
Kaine Strickland, 30, of Green Sea, died of injuries he sustained in a crash on Daisy Road in the Loris area, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of Daisy Road and Red Bluff Road, according to Horry Co. Fire Rescue.
Master Trooper Brian Lee, with the SC Highway Patrol, previously said a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was traveling west on Daisy Road, when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.
The driver was partially ejected and was not wearing a seatbelt, and was killed.
