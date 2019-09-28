Grill leads to Murrells Inlet fire; Crews evacuate children trapped in home

Grand Strand

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a house fire in Murrells Inlet Saturday after getting a “frantic” call reporting children trapped inside.

Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire responded to the fire just after 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the department’s Facebook page. It happened at a home on Murrells Inlet Road.

When crews got there, they were able to evacuate everyone inside and put out the fire. They found it was a gas grill behind the blaze, which melted the side of the home.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Midway Fire Rescue both provided aid.

Fire officials are still investigating. Count on News13 as we learn more.

