Groups gather on Highway 501 near Myrtle Beach to protest vaccine mandates

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Members of at least two groups gathered along Highway 501 Sunday to protest vaccine mandates in what they called a “march for medical freedom.”

Several people gathered at the intersection of Highway 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard and held up signs with messages saying “I’ll call my own shots,” “No forced vaxx” and “I will not comply.”

“We just decided to do something because mandates are wrong,” said Deborah Murray, a member of the Horry County Republican Women’s Club. “We just believe in pro-choice, and when you have been working for an employer for 20-something years and they say that you need the vaccination or you’re going to lose your job, that is wrong — that is wrong.”

The groups included American Conservative Voices and the Horry County Republican Women’s Club.