Grub and a game – 10 of the best sports bars in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Your neighborhood sports bar — where everyone knows your game.

Throw on that jersey, build up an appetite for wings and prepare yourself for a cold beer, because we’ve gathered a list of the best sports bars in the Grand Strand.

Here are some of the top places to watch sports in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

The Waterway House Sports & Spirits

Location: 9817 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 57 reviews

While you’re there, pick up some buffalo chicken pizza, caprese salad or fried ravioli. The Waterway House is open until 2 a.m. to fulfill any late-night munchies, with both locals and tourists praising the multiple tv screens that have the volume on. “Great place for happy hour,” one review reads. “Good food and drinks. The service is great too. If you want a fun sports bar this is your place.”

The Barrel Sports Bar & Grill

Location: 2303 S. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 100 reviews

The Barrel is open until midnight on weekdays, and 1 a.m. on weekends, offering wings, pizzas, burgers, pool tables and video games. “I walked in and immediately saw a sign that said, ‘come in as strangers, leave as friends,’” a customer said. “And when I tell you that is what exactly happened except I would replace ‘friends’ with ‘family.’”

Pine Lakes Tavern

Location: 5201 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 54 reviews

Pine Lakes Tavern locally sources as much meat and produce as it can, according to its business bio. Open until 1:30 a.m. every day, it also makes its own dips, sauces and marinades on-site. Its menu is seasonal, and there are 15 beers on tap. “What a totally wonderful dive bar!” one review reads. “Even had the obligatory naked woman painting in the men’s room and highly worn picnic tables out back.”

Handley’s Pub & Grub

Location: 3873 Renee Dr.

Four stars out of 90 reviews

Handley’s Pub & Grub’s menu includes options like fish and chips, buffalo chicken salad and tacos. Yelp users highly recommended the fried pickles. “Wonderful fun atmosphere!” a review said. “Whether you’re watching the game, shooting pool, or having a meal with the fam, its a winning choice every time!”

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Location: 61 Rodeo Dr.

Four stars out of 74 reviews

Want a beignet at a sports bar? Try Walk-On’s. Customers love the diverse menu, stating that there’s something for everyone. “The PERFECT place to watch a game, but even if you’re not, it’s still worth a visit for the amazing food and staff,” a diner wrote. “Will be spending a LOT of time there when football season starts.”

Carolina Ale House

Location: 2915 Hollywood Dr.

Three and a half stars out of 237 reviews

As one customer put it, Carolina Ale House isn’t where you’re going to find sports bar food that’s “typical, greasy, with a hangover of regret that you ate there. Instead the CAH delivered really good food, fantastic staff and service. Great job y’all!”

Backyard Sports Bar & Grill

Location: 9703 N. Kings Hwy

Four stars out of 63 reviews

Open until 2 a.m. every day, Backyard Sports Bar & Grill features, 52 tvs, burgers, tacos, wings and views of the Intracoastal Waterway. “All amazing!” a reviewer said. “I highly recommend this well hidden gem and it will most definitely be one of our regular stops when visiting myrtle!!!”

Drafts Sports Bar & Grill

Location: 415 S. Ocean Blvd.

Three stars out of 90 reviews

Drafts Sports Bar & Grill’s menu includes garlic burgers, buffalo chicken nachos, sandwiches and even a breakfast menu. One Yelp user wrote, “Great place to watch a baseball game. We will definitely be back next time.”

Magoo’s Sports & Spirits

Location: 3308 Waccamaw Blvd.

Three stars out of 60 reviews

Magoo’s Sports & Spirits has 24 tvs, darts, pool and a smoking and non-smoking bar. “Food at Magoo’s is awesome and they hands-down serve the best wings in Myrtle Beach,” a review reads.

Topgolf

Location: 2850 Robert Grissom Pkwy.

Three and a half stars out of 121 reviews

Topgolf is known for its golf games, but also has received high marks for its food. The business has a full-service restaurant and bar inside, offering hot food that includes boneless wings and sangria.