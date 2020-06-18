Grumpy Monk in North Myrtle Beach closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grumpy Monk joins a list of Grand Strand restaurants closing after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

The North Myrtle Beach restaurant announced as of 4 p.m. on Thursday it closed for the next few days after just receiving word a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

“At this time we will be asking all of our staff to be tested and will deep clean the restaurant to provide a safe and enjoyable place to return to,” the business posted on Facebook.

