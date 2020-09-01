Guide: What you should know as Myrtle Beach braces for busy Labor Day weekend

The skyline of Myrtle Beach on the Grand Strand. (Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Officials are bracing for a large crowd this Labor Day weekend as visitors flock to the beach for their last bit of summer fun.

After a summer that kicked off with a rowdy weekend of large crowds, viral videos of a packed Ocean Boulevard and a gang shooting, city officials are taking no chances. Traffic patterns will change, more police will be on the streets, golf carts and mopeds will be limited, beach patrol will increase, and a curfew will be initiated if needed.

The barricades will help create a one-way traffic pattern on Ocean Boulevard starting at 6 a.m. Friday until Monday morning. Traffic will be diverted to southbound only from 29th Ave. N. To S. Kings Highway. The northbound lane will be reserved for emergency vehicles. Here’s an interactive map for details of the traffic pattern.

Golf carts will be prohibited south of 29th Avenue on Ocean Boulevard. Mopeds are prohibited from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the traffic control devices on Ocean Boulevard are removed on Monday,

These streets will be closed for emergency traffic only:

16th Avenue North

8th Avenue North

6th Avenue South

17th Avenue South

Message boards will be posted throughout Ocean Blvd to help advise drivers on what roads are open and closed.

Law enforcement officers from multiple divisions will provide the Myrtle Beach Police Department with more manpower on the streets. They will help with everything from enforcing golf cart rules to foot patrol to implementing traffic plans.

The City of Myrtle Beach will close offices and facilities on Monday in observation of Labor Day