HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Habitat for Humanity of Horry County gathered to dedicate a home Friday.

The home was sponsored by The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors, Wells Fargo, and Waccamaw Home Consortium.

The soon to be homeowner, Kristy Watts and her six-year-old daughter, joined the homebuyer program in September 2018.

Watts said she can’t wait for her daughter to be able to play in her own yard. This was house number 150.