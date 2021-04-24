Habitat for Humanity of Horry County sees increase in lumber shortage, delay in homes being built

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – Executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Horry County, Jason Greene said over the past year, there has been a 500% increase in the cost of lumber. He added it’s not only affecting Habitat for Humanity but also other builders in the area.

Friday was a big day for the Livingston family. Aishantae Livingston and her 4-year-old son Landon became homeowners of a house in Longs.

“It feels great,” Livingston said. “It is a wonderful feeling that I have been waiting on for a long time. I can’t even explain. It’s wonderful.”

Livingston said although it took a little longer for her home to be completed, she was glad to finally move into her new home.



“They started building my home and ran into a few bumps,” she said. “It was delayed but not denied. The windows were on back order. The doors were on back order and things like that.”

Greene said he has seen an increase in lumber shortage, a rise in home prices and a little of a delay in getting homes completed for people. He said the shortage is not unique to habitat.



“We’ve also seen delays in materials as well as increases in other materials as well,” he said. “We’ve seen a delay of about another 30 days compared to what we’ve done largely because we’ve been waiting for materials we haven’t received before.”

Greene said the organization plans ahead by ordering materials earlier.

“We certainly try to hit our numbers every single year in terms of homes that we provide for the county so planning ahead and understanding that there are delays in materials that we have to order a little more in advance so that we can stay on track,” Greene said.

He believes that this could have a devastating impact on affordable housing projects.



“Most affordable housing is becoming more expensive to purchase so we are seeing some upward pressure pressure because of the cost of land and also the cost of materials that’s causing more houses to be more expensive than what they were last year,” Greene said.

Greene added that the organization is seeing an increase in vinyl which he says a lot of the habitat house are covered in vinyl siding.



The average price of a single family home increased about $24,000 since April 2020 because of increased lumber costs, according to the Home Builders Association.