Habitat for Humanity to break ground on 150th home in Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Members of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County along with volunteers and the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors (CCAR) will be breaking ground Friday on the 150th Habitat for Humanity home in Horry County, according to a press release.

CCAR has been a longtime partner of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County by contributing to numerous builds over the years. As the Horry County chapter enters int 30th year the organization says they are proud to be beginning its 150th home.

The soon to be homeowner of home #150, Kristy Watts, is a native of Horry County. She was accepted into the Habitat for Humanity Home Buyer Program in September of 2018. She is the proud mother of a 6-year-old daughter, Rejanai and is a valued employee of Walmart. She is in her 14th year with the company. Kristy joined the home buyer program so that Rejanai would enjoy her childhood, being able to play in her own yard.