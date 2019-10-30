Halloween safety tips from local law enforcement

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – With Halloween one day away, law enforcement and safety officials want to remind parents of a few ways to keep kids safe.

According to the National Safety Council, children are more than two times as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than any other night of the year.

Safety officials urge all trick-or-treaters to use sidewalks and crosswalks when available, or walk on the far side of the road facing traffic if they are not.

You can also make minor changes to your child’s costume to make it safer like adding reflective tape, making sure it is short enough so they don’t trip and using makeup instead of masks to make sure they have clear vision.

Although safety officials say all children should trick-or-treat with a responsible adult, if an older child is going with friends, the American Academy of Pediatrics encourages coming up with a route for them before they leave.

Additionally, make sure you and your child are only visiting houses with the lights on and carrying a flash light.

