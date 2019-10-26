Happening now: Walk for the Animals at Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Walk for the Animals at the Market Common is happening Saturday.
The event is organized by the Grand Strand Humane Society and is going on from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Owners are encouraged to dress themselves and their pets up in Halloween attire.
There will be the annual pet parade through Market Common, which costs 10 dollars to participate in.
New this year, the humane society is holding a 5K. That costs $30 to register for.
All proceeds benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society.
