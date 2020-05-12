HAPPENING TODAY: Horry County Council virtual emergency meeting to discuss emergency order extension

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council is set to have a virtual emergency meeting Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Council members normally meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the each month. However, Horry County’s “state of emergency” order will expire on Wednesday unless council members vote on a decision.

The “state of emergency” was declared on March 14.

The declaration was set to allow the county to close certain facilities, postpone events, and modify employee work plans to better protect residents and visitors from spreading the coronavirus.

Horry County councilman Johnny Vaught says that he would be surprised if the declaration is extended.

“My personal feeling is that it’s time we ease back into this thing and get business going again,” he explained. “We’re starving people and I mean almost literally because these small businesses…things just can not continue to go on without being able to conduct business.”

Vaught also told News13 that council members will consider the current status of revenue for the county.

The meeting will be broadcast on the city’s government website here, as well as on Spectrum channel 1301 and HTC channel 14. News13 will also stream the meeting on this page.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: