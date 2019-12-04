HAPPENING TODAY: Horry County to host first Coffee with the County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County will host its first “Coffee with the County” this morning at the Horry County Museum.

This morning from 7 A.M. until 9 A.M., employees from the Horry County Police Department, Storm Water Management, IT, Parks and Recreation and Infrastructure will be available to answer questions and talk one-on-one with residents.

“We want it to be a community conversation,” event organizer and Horry County Police spokeswoman, Mikayla Moskov said. “Our employees are also members of our community, and the members in our community have lots of thoughts and opinions and questions. We want there to be a direct back and forth between our employees and the other members in the community.”

The Horry County Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop throughout the year and officials tell News13, they decided to include all County departments because people would often ask questions at Coffee with a Cop that officers were unable to answer.

Although this is the first Coffee with the County, Moskov says it won’t be the last as they look to host it in different areas in the future.

“Our hopes would be able to have something in the Western portion of the county, the northern portion of the county, go closer to the coast, keep it inland sometimes,” Moskov explained.

Parking for the event will be behind the Horry County Museum and in front of the Conway Library.